Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $12,039,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

