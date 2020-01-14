General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,769,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,094. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

