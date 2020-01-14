Genedrive (LON:GDR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GDR stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Friday. Genedrive has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.99. The company has a market cap of $7.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Get Genedrive alerts:

In other Genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,259.67).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.