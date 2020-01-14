GB Group (LON:GBG) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 730 ($9.60) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 670 ($8.81).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 718.69 ($9.45) on Monday. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 744.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 617.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that GB Group will post 1163.9999718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

