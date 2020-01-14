Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.06 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,747,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after buying an additional 1,953,610 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 314,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 281,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 319,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 244,662 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.