Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A accounts for approximately 0.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 102,908 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 214,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 164,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 1,553.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSAH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 4,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.11. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

