Gamesys Group’s (GYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GYS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of Gamesys Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 746 ($9.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,218 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 703.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 818 ($10.76).

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.