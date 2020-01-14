GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of net loss for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13.

GME opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

