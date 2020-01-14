Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $8.32. Gamehost shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 14,843 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a market cap of $204.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

