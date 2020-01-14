Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 4,560 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

