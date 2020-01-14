Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 174,079 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,079 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 168.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,248 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. 6,380,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.