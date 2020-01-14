Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $20.79 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 6.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 22.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 1,745,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

