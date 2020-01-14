Galactrum Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 214.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galactrum has a market cap of $19,670.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00964153 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200467 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005310 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00076458 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001694 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,841,216 coins and its circulating supply is 5,121,216 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.