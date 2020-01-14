FuzeX (FXT) Trading Down 28.2% Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $435,810.00 and $40.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Allbit. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.87 or 0.04703124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00187326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Cobinhood, CoinBene, COSS, Allbit, HitBTC, IDEX, CPDAX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

