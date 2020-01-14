FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $1,689.00 and $15,006.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036368 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00309304 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002446 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011512 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

