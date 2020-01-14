Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,727,844. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $148.83. 705,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

