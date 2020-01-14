Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -30.66% -15.28% -2.98% Brookfield Property Partners 20.82% 3.27% 1.31%

76.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Front Yard Residential and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Front Yard Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Brookfield Property Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $183.01 million 3.62 -$130.84 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.18 $876.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Front Yard Residential on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

