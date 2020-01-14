Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $42,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,634,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,315,387. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

