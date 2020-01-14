Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of FSP opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

FSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.