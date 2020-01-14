Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $8,057,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fortive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

