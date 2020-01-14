Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fonar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fonar during the second quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fonar by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fonar during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fonar by 31.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FONR opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Fonar has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FONR. TheStreet cut Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

