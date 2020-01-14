FLIP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $790.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. FLIP has a market capitalization of $710,819.00 and approximately $790.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

