Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FLXS stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $83,388.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,880 shares of company stock worth $194,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.