First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 155,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 591,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 354,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 363,044 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period.

