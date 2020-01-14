First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 5.7% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

