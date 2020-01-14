First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Down 3.8%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 313,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 529,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of $150.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

