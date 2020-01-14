First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 1,899,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

