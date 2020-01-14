First Command Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 936,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,919,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 194,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 128,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 6,145,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

