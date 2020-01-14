First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.8% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.25.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $373.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.73 and its 200 day moving average is $353.20. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $254.56 and a 52 week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

