First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,651 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

BAC traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,212,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

