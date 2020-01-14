First Command Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 50.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.55. The stock had a trading volume of 963,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

