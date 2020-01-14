First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,831 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 599,237 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

