First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,621 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 131,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 218,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 1,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.