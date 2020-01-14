First Command Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,208,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,827,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,427,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 239,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 102,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,674. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3499 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

