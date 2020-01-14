First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,569,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 7.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $554,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 135,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

