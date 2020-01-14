Financial Analysis: Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) versus Zuora (NASDAQ:ZUO)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zuora 1 1 3 0 2.40

Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.96%. Zuora has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.16%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Zuora.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Zuora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.18 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -36.56 Zuora $235.20 million 7.44 -$77.59 million ($0.82) -18.84

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group -6.48% -3.63% -1.62% Zuora -29.77% -47.26% -24.87%

Summary

Iclick Interactive Asia Group beats Zuora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

