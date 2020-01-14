Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

FDBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ FDBC traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $62.77. 1,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393. The company has a market cap of $230.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.32. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.