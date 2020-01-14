Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.74 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Dcoin, BitAsset and IDEX. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.75 or 0.05816555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00118996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,180,338 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Binance, KuCoin, BiKi, Bittrex, Bitrabbit, BitMax, Dcoin, Korbit, Coinall, Bitbns, IDEX, Hotbit, MXC, HitBTC, BitAsset and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

