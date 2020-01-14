Family Legacy Inc. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. 16,388,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

