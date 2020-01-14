Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,237,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 249,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 303,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 609,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,952. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

