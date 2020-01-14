Family Legacy Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

