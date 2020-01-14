Family Legacy Inc. Buys 120 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,366.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $143.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9575 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

