Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.02.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

