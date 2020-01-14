Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $226.47. 12,930,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,795,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $579.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $146.54 and a 12-month high of $225.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

