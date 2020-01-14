EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $1.83 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $14,245.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 205.3% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00020681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.85 or 0.05943212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00119244 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

