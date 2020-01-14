Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.91.

EXEL stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,429,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

