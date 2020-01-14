Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7,709.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 493,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.47. 4,667,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

