Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL stock remained flat at $$0.91 on Monday. 13,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 93.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

