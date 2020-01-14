Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 245.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 57,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,508. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $86.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.