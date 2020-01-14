Evercore ISI Lowers Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Underperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on Spotify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $148.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -247.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Spotify by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

